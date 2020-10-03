ValuEngine Lowers Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CHEF has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chefs’ Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $240,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 383.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,256 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

