ValuEngine Lowers Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Sell

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $243,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $108,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,673 shares of company stock worth $6,063,268 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insperity by 788.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Insperity by 104.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

