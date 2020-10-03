ValuEngine Upgrades HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to “Buy”

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

