Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$24.47.

