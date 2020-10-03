Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 300,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $5,061,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $10,368,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

