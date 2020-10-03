ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.17.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,724.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. ViaSat’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ViaSat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ViaSat by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.