VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Trading 0.2% Higher

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.68. 19,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 11,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

