Vidulum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,107.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $139,571.85 and approximately $14,107.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

