VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.96 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global, MXC, Hotbit and Gate.io. VIDY has a market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $543,209.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.08 or 0.05422910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00058242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

