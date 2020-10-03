Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.
Shares of VFF opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.36 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 2.29. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
