Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Viomi Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $417.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.87. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

