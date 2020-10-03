Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,333,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 82.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 317,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.