Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) PT Lowered to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VST. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Energy has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,893 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,001,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,226,000 after purchasing an additional 926,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

