Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Vroom from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of VRM opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.04.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.12 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $575,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter valued at $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,249,000.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

