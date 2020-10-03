Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.10 ($21.29).

ETR WAC opened at €17.27 ($20.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.94 and its 200 day moving average is €13.45. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a fifty-two week high of €18.40 ($21.65).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

