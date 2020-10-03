Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $32.22 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.22 million and $834,827.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005713 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019894 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

