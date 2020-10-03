Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.50. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Wanda Sports Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NYSE:WSG opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Wanda Sports Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wanda Sports Group stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 705,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Wanda Sports Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Wanda Sports Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

