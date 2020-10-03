Warburg Research Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €27.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.10 ($35.41).

Get S&T alerts:

SANT stock opened at €17.62 ($20.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. S&T has a 1 year low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a 1 year high of €26.18 ($30.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.76.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.