Warburg Research Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.54 ($50.05).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE stock opened at €44.22 ($52.02) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.