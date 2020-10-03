Waves Price Tops $2.45 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $252.39 million and $30.57 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00023190 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Gate.io, Bitbns and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,168,222 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Cryptohub, Upbit, Bitbns, Liqui, Livecoin, Huobi, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, Coinbe, Tidex, BCEX, Bittrex, Binance, Gate.io, Exrates, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

