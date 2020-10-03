WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Trading 0.2% Higher

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. 5,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 11,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

