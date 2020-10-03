Wedbush Boosts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $206.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $187.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.17.

ASND stock opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 3,130.03%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 160.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

