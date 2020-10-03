Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2020 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. No Street GP LP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 154,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

