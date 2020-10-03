Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BofA Securities raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,750,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,556,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $8,778,000. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

