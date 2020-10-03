West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) PT Lowered to $17.50 at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for West Bancorporation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

