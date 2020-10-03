Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading Down 10.7%

Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 135,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 21,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

