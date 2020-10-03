Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $67.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

