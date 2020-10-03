William Blair Comments on American Express’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

NYSE:AXP opened at $101.61 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

