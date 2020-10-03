William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Shares of INFO opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 446.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 93.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

