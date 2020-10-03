William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.63.

NYSE AXP opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

