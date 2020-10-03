William Blair Weighs in on Alliance Data Systems Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of ADS opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.