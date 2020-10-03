WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIMHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:WIMHY opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.56. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.