Winpak Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$33.11 and a 12 month high of C$52.65.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$299.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPK. CIBC upgraded shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

