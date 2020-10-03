WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:EUDG)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 2,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUDG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,012.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

