WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.65 and last traded at $45.49. 48,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 91,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,810,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.