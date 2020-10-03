WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.49. 11,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 39,397 shares during the period.

