Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $253.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 1.63. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.