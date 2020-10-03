WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.36.

WPX opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

