WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Up 26.8% in September

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSFS opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

