X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 12,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 161,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

