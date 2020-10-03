Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

NYSE:XHR remained flat at $$9.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,613. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

