XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.59.

XPO stock opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,663 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

