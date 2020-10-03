XRP Price Tops $0.23 (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. XRP has a market cap of $10.57 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC on exchanges including Kraken, Korbit, Coinbe and CoinEgg. Over the last week, XRP has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00262229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.01523621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00168940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009577 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,873,095 coins and its circulating supply is 45,162,407,484 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, WazirX, Bitsane, RippleFox, GOPAX, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, OKEx, Bitso, C2CX, Independent Reserve, MBAex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, Exmo, Huobi, Coindeal, HitBTC, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Coinsquare, Covesting, Bitfinex, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Vebitcoin, BTC Markets, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coinrail, Stellarport, Kuna, Kraken, CoinBene, BitMarket, Braziliex, BitBay, Sistemkoin, BTC Trade UA, BtcTurk, Bitlish, ZB.COM, Coinhub, Indodax, Zebpay, BCEX, Ovis, BX Thailand, Bitinka, FCoin, Gatehub, DragonEX, CEX.IO, Instant Bitex, B2BX, Exrates, Tripe Dice Exchange, Binance, Poloniex, Bitbank, LakeBTC, Upbit, Ripple China, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Bitstamp, Coinone, Korbit, Bithumb, Coinbe, BitFlip, Fatbtc, OTCBTC and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

