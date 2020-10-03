Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Trading Down 8.3%

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Inc (OTCMKTS:YEWB) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Yew Bio-Pharm Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM.

