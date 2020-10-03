Yosen Group (OTCMKTS:YOSN) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Shares of Yosen Group Inc (OTCMKTS:YOSN) dropped 13.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42.

About Yosen Group (OTCMKTS:YOSN)

Yosen Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, focuses on franchising or operating restaurants. The company was formerly known as China 3C Group and changed its name to Yosen Group, Inc in December 2012. Yosen Group, Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Yosen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yosen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.