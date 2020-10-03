Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $238.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.44 million and the highest is $281.20 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. 1,358,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.18. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 679,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.