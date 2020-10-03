Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts predict that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Okta reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.06. 1,133,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,534. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $231.29. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock worth $67,222,332. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

