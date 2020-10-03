Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.86. 779,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,119. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,783,975 shares of company stock worth $224,294,912 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.