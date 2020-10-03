Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.86. 779,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,119. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,783,975 shares of company stock worth $224,294,912 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

