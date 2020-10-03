Zacks: Analysts Expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 682,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 181,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

