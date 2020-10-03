Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.37) and the lowest is ($3.42). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($11.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.71) to ($8.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($11.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.83) to ($9.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $3.50 on Monday, reaching $262.30. 148,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,723. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.64. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in argenx by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in argenx by 1,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

